Six moves Man Utd should make in the 2025 January transfer window: Sell Marcus Rashford, lock down Amad Diallo's future and find a new left-back

Here's what the Red Devils should do when the window opens to give Ruben Amorim the best chance of getting the team back on track

Manchester United have never needed a transfer window so urgently. For the first time ever, the Red Devils spent Christmas in the bottom half of the Premier League table and if no major changes are made, they will be on course for their lowest league finish since 1990.

Despite spending around £600 million ($752m) on new players in the last three summers and having one of the biggest wage bills in Europe, United somehow have a squad that is barely fit for purpose, especially not one that chimes with Ruben Amorim's vision for the team. The Portuguese has tried to revolutionise the team's style of play and, unlike predecessor Erik ten Hag, is not willing to compromise on his ideals. It is becoming increasingly clear, however, that many of the players are not capable of enacting his ideas.

Given how much money United spent on sacking Ten Hag and buying Amorim out of his contract with Sporting CP, they must now equip the coach with the players he wants in order to make his vision a reality. And that does not just mean getting new players in; it also means getting rid of the dead wood within the squad.

Article continues below

Here are six moves United should make when the January transfer window opens. It can't come soon enough...