Diego Simeone, Atlético Madrid’s manager, spoke about Saturday’s clash with Barcelona in Matchday 30 of La Liga.

The newspaper AS published Simeone’s comments during the press conference, which he opened by discussing injuries.

Simeone said, “Oblak has recovered perfectly and will start training with the squad next Monday.”

He added, “Barcelona have been playing a specific style for two years since Hansi Flick arrived, and they won’t change that because it’s their style and their approach to winning matches.”

He continued, “We will approach the match with the same enthusiasm we have shown all season… We began our preparations for the season with a passion to reach this stage, and God willing, we will continue to compete until the very end.”