Sign Jude Bellingham! Man Utd urged by club legend to become a 'proper team' again by swooping for Real Madrid superstar who 'takes responsibility like Bruno Fernandes'

If United are serious about signing Bellingham, they will almost certainly have to satisfy the England midfielder's desire to play in the Champions League. The Red Devils have taken a big push towards returning to Europe's top competition since Michael Carrick succeeded Ruben Amorim, beating Manchester City, Arsenal and Fulham in their last three games. And Brown believes Carrick can help them seal that coveted top-four Premier League finish to get back to the big time.

He added: "I think that Michael will just be thinking about getting United as high as he can. It would be great to be back in the Champions League, and you can’t get too carried away after three games, but if they carry on then they’ll be putting all sorts of pressure on Aston Villa and City.

"United’s problem for years has been beating the teams below the top half of the table, the teams that as a fan you’d expect them to beat, but they can only draw or even end up getting beat. United have played really well against the big teams and got results. So Michael has got to keep the balance going. It will be interesting to see if he can do that."