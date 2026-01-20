Seven games without an open-play goal: What's happened to Erling Haaland?!

Haaland, however, does not return to his homeland in triumphant mood. Far from it. City arrived in the far north of Norway to temperatures just above freezing, but the usually red-hot striker had already gone cold. Haaland has scored just one goal in his last seven matches - a penalty against Brighton - and delivered one of his worst performances in recent memory in City's emphatic defeat to Manchester United on Saturday.

City will be playing on an artificial pitch in Bodo and thus they changed their usual travel routine for European games, opting to fly out early so they could train at the Aspmyra Stadion rather than at the City Football Academy in order to get to grips with the kind of surface they have not played on since visiting Young Boys in 2023, when Haaland scored twice.

And despite the unfamiliar pitch and a tight ground holding only 8,000 people, being back in his home country could be just what Haaland needs to rouse him from latest slump.