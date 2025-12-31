Seven games unbeaten and back in Champions League places - but have Liverpool actually improved since their horror run?

Of course, Liverpool have won four consecutive games in all competitions since their trip to West Yorkshire - but not once convincingly. They needed a ludicrous late penalty to beat Inter in a low-quality Champions League clash, while even Slot admitted that they were "lucky" to beat Brighton at Anfield on December 13.
The Reds were also toothless in the 2-1 win at Tottenham until Xavi Simons was sent off, and absolutely abysmal after Richarlison pulled a goal back for the hosts - even though Spurs played the majority of the 10 minutes of injury time with nine men following Cristian Romero's dismissal.
It felt like things were finally starting to click in a dominant first-half showing against Wolves at the weekend, but had it not been for a brilliant last-ditch challenge from Conor Bradley, Liverpool would have dropped points against arguably the worst team in Premier League history.
Once again, a dreadfully-defended corner altered the entire complexion of a game that Slot's side had been dominating, which only served to underline that the one-time 'mentality monsters' are seriously struggling from a psychological perspective.
However, some fans fear that there is also a physical aspect to the team's tribulations, because while the likes of Ekitike and Wirtz are finally looking fitter and stronger, key players such as Alexis Mac Allister and Gravenberch are struggling to match the intensity displayed by Dominic Szoboszlai on a weekly basis, resulting in a damaging imbalance in Liverpool's pressing game.
The overall result is that while the Reds are enjoying a greater share of possession than any other team in the Premier League this season and rank first for passes both into the final third and the penalty area, they're neither exerting anything like the same level of control over their opponents as last term nor killing games off, resulting in one nervy finale after another.
Evidently, just sorting out the set-pieces would go a long, long way towards turning Liverpool's campaign around. Slot says "progress" is being made, but only in the sense that their Achilles heel hasn't cost them any points in their last three Premier League games. The truth is that they've continued to struggle for consistency and composure during the worst run of good results the Premier League has seen since the very same side opened the current campaign with five successive victories.
In that sense, all Liverpool have really done since they last faced Leeds is bought themselves time, because while they've returned to winning ways, they're still not back to their best by any stretch of the imagination.