US President Donald Trump has suggested that Iran should withdraw from the World Cup. "The Iranian national football team is welcome at the World Cup, but I really don't think it's appropriate for them to be there, considering their own lives and safety," Trump wrote on Thursday on the social network Truth Social.
AFP
Translated by
Security risk? Trump urges Iran to withdraw from World Cup
Just a few days earlier, according to FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Trump had given assurances that Iran would be allowed to compete in the World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada (11 June to 19 July) despite the ongoing war in the Middle East. Iran was "welcome", Trump had emphasised to Infantino.
Iran already hints at possible withdrawal from World Cup
The exchange between Trump and Infantino, who presented the US president with the inaugural FIFA Peace Award on the sidelines of the World Cup draw in December, took place against a backdrop of growing tensions in the Middle East. These tensions are increasingly affecting international sport. Iran's Minister of Sport Ahmad Donyamali and Association President Mehdi Taj had already hinted at withdrawing from the World Cup.
Advertisement