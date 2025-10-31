Getty/GOAL
Scott McTominay makes fun of Rasmus Hojlund's Halloween costume at party as ex-Man Utd stars continue bromance in Italy with Napoli
McTominay & Hojlund's spooky night out
McTominay showed he had got into the spirit of the Halloween party, posting a picture on Instagram of himself and girlfriend Cam Reading wearing scary face paint as a skeleton and clown combo. Hojlund was apparently dressed as the character Bully from the Playstation 2 game Canis Canem Edit although to the naked eye it looked like he had not made much of an effort. McTominay sneakily took a video of him sitting down, zooming in on his white socks with casual shoes. "Happy Halloween @rasmushoejlund!" he wrote before adding "Well, Denmark isn’t exactly famous for fashion."
Conte left players to let their hair down without him
According to Il Mattino, the party was hosted by captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo and the club after Napoli beat Lecce 1-0 to maintain their place at the top of Serie A. The whole team and their wives or girlfriends attended apart from the injured Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku who are focusing on recovery from their injuries back in Belgium.
McTominay's Scotland team-mate Billy Gilmour and his partner dressed up as pilots in flying suits, while Leonardo Spinazzola and Matteo Politano went with their wives as members of the Addams Family.
Head coach Antonio Conte and his staff chose not to join the players, who had a sushi dinner at the nightclub, but trusted the squad not to go wild.
United fans commenting on McTominay's post were pleased to see the pair rekindling their friendship in Italy, having played together for only one season at Old Trafford, winning the FA Cup together.
McTominay becomes 'God at Napoli' after Man Utd rejection
McTominay was the hero of Napoli's Serie A title triumph last season, scoring 12 goals including many decisive strikes in the run-in as they pipped Inter to the Scudetto. He said last July: "It was the best moment of my career. I couldn’t have dreamed of anything better. I did an interview four months ago and told the Neapolitans I wanted to bring them the league title, and through hard work – we did it.
"The credit for the Scudetto goes to the team, to the coach of course, but above all to the fans, they were the 12th man all season long. They were there in good times and bad. Even when we had tough moments, they helped us." McTominay has scored two league goals so far this season, including netting in the 3-1 win over Inter last week.
McTominay's former academy coach Nicky Butt praised him for how he has overcome difficulties in his career and bounced back from being let go by United by becoming one of Napoli's most important players. "Scott had the disappointment of leaving Man Utd, I felt that was wrong to let him go because he is one of your own, he would run through brick walls for you, a Manchester United fan from a family of Manchester United fans," Butt told Sky Sportslast month.
"It is the same old thing. You don't know what you have got until you've not got it. He is a god in Napoli now. You go there and his picture is on all the walls. It is great. He has earned all that. He has grafted, worked hard, had knockbacks and fair play to him he is a player now. If he'd stayed, he might have stagnated and never got better."
Napoli keen to make Hojlund deal permanent
Hojlund also has two league goals, half the amount he managed for United in the entirety of last season, plus two in the Champions League. Against Lecce the Danish international made his comeback from a short injury lay-off.
Napoli are so pleased with Hojlund's progress that they are keen to fast-track his permanent transfer from United. The Red Devils are happy to sanction the move so they can move on from the failed transfer as quickly as possible, unlike in the case of Jadon Sancho.
