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Savinho snatched! Spurs smash spending past £300m with massive £85m Manchester City raid
Securing the marquee target
According to ESPN, Tottenham have agreed a deal worth up to £85 million with Manchester City to sign winger Savinho. Spurs will pay an initial £75m plus a further £10m in performance-related add-ons, ending a long pursuit that dates back to last summer.
The 22-year-old will now undergo a medical before putting pen to paper on a long-term contract in north London. Sources also confirm that Tottenham remain in ongoing talks regarding a separate deal for City forward Omar Marmoush.
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Seeking a fresh chapter
Savinho arrived at Manchester City from Troyes in 2024 for €40m, going on to make 53 total appearances with two goals and 12 assists. Last summer, Spurs failed in an initial bid to sign the winger before he opted to stay and fight for his place.
He ultimately made only seven Premier League starts during Pep Guardiola's final campaign in charge. Crucially, he was omitted from City's matchday squad for last Sunday's Community Shield defeat against Arsenal in Cardiff while negotiations progressed.
Massive summer spending spree
The acquisition of Savinho pushes Tottenham's total summer spending past the £300m mark. Roberto De Zerbi's side have heavily reinforced their squad during the window, bringing in Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes, and Jan Paul van Hecke alongside free agents Marcos Senesi, Andy Robertson, and Martin Dubravka.
At the same time, the club has successfully recouped around £140m through the departures of Luka Vuskovic, Cristian Romero, and Djed Spence. These shrewd outgoings have helped balance the books amid their aggressive recruitment drive.
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Ready for the opener
With his medical imminent, attention quickly shifts to how Savinho will integrate into De Zerbi's tactical setup. The manager is scheduled to speak to the media on Friday ahead of Tottenham's Premier League opening fixture away at Brentford on Saturday.
Securing a player of Savinho's calibre represents a major statement of intent as Spurs look to hit the ground running. Supporters will eagerly await his official unveiling and potential debut in the opening weeks of the campaign.
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