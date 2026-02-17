Sarina Wiegman confident 'no update' on her England future won't 'distract' Lionesses as focus turns to 2027 Women's World Cup qualification

Just last week, England men's head coach Thomas Tuchel signed a contract extension with the Football Association, with his previous deal only set to run until the end of the 2026 World Cup. The German will now be in charge of the Three Lions until the end of Euro 2028, despite his tenure being near-impossible to judge right now, given it has yet to take in a major tournament.

Facing the media for the first time since that news was revealed, it was perhaps no surprise that Wiegman was asked about her own future on Tuesday, as she announced her first England squad of 2026. The Dutchwoman signed a four-year deal when she took over in September 2021 and extended that at the beginning of 2024, to run until 2027, despite being coy over her future when asked about it after the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Now, it's that time again to talk about whether Wiegman could take in another cycle with an England team that she has enjoyed incredible success with, winning two European titles and reaching a World Cup final.