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Sandro Tonali cites lifestyle, family and Roberto De Zerbi as reasons behind Tottenham transfer as midfielder confirms Newcastle exit
De Zerbi's personal touch seals the deal
Tottenham have pulled off a massive coup by reaching an agreement to sign Tonali for £100 million. The 26-year-old midfielder admitted that the presence of the Italian head coach at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was a decisive factor in his decision to leave Tyneside.
Speaking to Sky Sport, Tonali explained the process: "[The negotiation] was a bit long. We had a sort of agreement with Newcastle, we talked every day and we made it. They wanted the best from me, we wanted the best deal for them. We parted on excellent terms, we're all happy and I'm ready for this new adventure."
When asked why he choose Tottenham, Tonali said: "De Zerbi played a big role in this and then it's a lifestyle and family choice after three years at Newcastle. De Zerbi deserves a lot of the credit, he did it not only as a Brescia native and a friend but also as a hard worker, he's committed to this."
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New record for Spurs
The total package for Tonali is expected to eclipse the club's previous record of £85 million, set by the recent acquisition of Mateus Fernandes, illustrating the club's massive ambition under their current leadership. Tonali, who has already departed for London with his representatives and wife, is focused on hitting the ground running.
"We go step by step: medicals and signature and then we will leave for the training camp. The team will be ready in a month because the World Cup is here. The club is coming off a difficult season, but we'll try to make sure everything goes well," the midfielder added, outlining his immediate plans for the summer.
Dreaming of an Azzurri return
Despite his excitement for the Premier League, Tonali remains deeply connected to his roots and the Italian national team. He expressed a desire to see former Milan director Paolo Maldini take up a role with the Azzurri, a move that would significantly impact his own international aspirations. "The goal is to return to the World Cup. It hurts to be out for the third time in a row. I'll talk to Maldini; working with him would be a great feeling, even in the national team, after what he has done at Milan. He's a great champion and a wonderful person," Tonali noted.
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Midfield engine room takes shape
Tonali leaves Newcastle having rebuilt his reputation following a high-profile suspension, eventually becoming a cornerstone of the Magpies' midfield alongside Bruno Guimaraes. His arrival in north London completes a significant overhaul of the Spurs engine room, providing De Zerbi with the technical quality and tactical intelligence required for his system.
With legal issues behind him and his peak years ahead, the recruitment of Tonali is seen as the final piece of the puzzle for a Tottenham side looking to return to Europe's elite. The Italian international will now look to translate his Serie A and Premier League experience into a successful chapter in the capital, buoyed by the support of his family and the tactical guidance of De Zerbi.