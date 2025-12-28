'That didn't help!' - Ruben Amorim SLAMMED by Christian Eriksen for Man Utd comments as ex-Red Devils midfielder reveals squad's true feelings towards manager

When United were 13th in the Premier League after losing a fourth home match in their last five league games, Amorim tore into his team.

"In [the past] 10 games in Premier League, we won two," said Amorim. "Imagine what this is for a fan of Manchester United. Imagine what this is for me. We are getting a new coach who is losing more than the last coach. I have full knowledge of that. We are the worst team maybe in the history of Manchester United. I know you [media] want headlines but I am saying that because we have to acknowledge that and to change that. Here you go: your headlines."

Nearly a year on from that headline-grabbing remark, former Tottenham man Eriksen, who is now enjoying life in the Bundesliga, has laid into Amorim.

He told The Times: "That didn’t help. Yeah, that didn’t help at all. I mean, that was not… I don’t think that helped the players at all. Some stuff you can say inside and it’s not too clever to say outside, to put extra pressure and put an extra label on the players who were already trying to do their best. I don’t think that helped at all, no. Then if he’s right or wrong, whatever, but I think for us it was a bit of like, ‘Oh, here we go again. Another headline'."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!