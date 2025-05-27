Manchester United Training Session And Press Conference - UEFA Europa League Final 2025Getty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

'I don't need rest!' - Ruben Amorim insists Man Utd don't require a break after gruelling campaign as he seemingly defends Red Devils' post-season friendlies in Malaysia

Ruben Amorim insists that Manchester United don't require a break after a gruelling campaign as they embark on a post-season tour in Malaysia.

  • Man Utd were awful in the Premier League
  • No rest for the team as they have headed to Asia
  • Will play two matches in Malaysia & Hong Kong
