Ruben Amorim admits highly-rated Chido Obi was given Man Utd breakthrough 'too soon' & fires warning to academy players as Carrington graduates are overlooked
Amorim questioned about Obi and Lacey's first-team opportunities
Ahead of Manchester United’s clash with Everton, Amorim was asked about the current state of the academy pipeline, particularly in light of injuries and upcoming Africa Cup of Nations absences. The head coach has yet to start a homegrown player in the Premier League this season, increasing scrutiny on whether young talent will feature during a congested winter schedule. His comments centred on two of United’s most promising teenagers, Chido Obi and Shea Lacey, and whether either is ready to contribute meaningfully at the senior level.
With Benjamin Sesko out and both Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo set for Africa Cup of Nations duty, supporters have been looking toward Carrington prospects to fill upcoming gaps. Obi made eight senior appearances last season at just 16, while Lacey has excelled at the youth level since returning from injury. Amorim, however, stressed that first-team readiness demands more than raw talent, and that neither player will be rushed for the sake of short-term needs.
The manager also highlighted broader structural improvements within the club, emphasising the importance of bridging the gap between Carrington prospects and the demands of United’s high-intensity training environment. These measures, he explained, are designed to ensure that young players are physically and psychologically capable before stepping onto a Premier League pitch.
Amorim opens up on necessity of steady progress for Carrington prospects
“He [Chido] played last year, but I think it was too soon,” Amorim said when asked about Obi’s chances of stepping in. “We didn't have a team we could put a young kid of 16 into and him not struggle. He's one of the guys but he started too soon. Sometimes it's hard to deal with that, with the kids, because they think that 'I'm already here'. We need to be careful with that.”
On Lacey, he added: “I'm really happy with him. He struggled a little bit with injuries but they did a very good job balancing his body and you can sense he can manage more load during training. He has a lot of talent but when they come here they can sense the speed is completely different, so they need to spend more time with us to be prepared because our training is hard.”
Amorim also addressed the broader academy link: “When you call a kid up to the first team, they need to behave really well. This connection is really important. We are putting everything in place - a nutritionist for the academy starts now - in our club. That is something that should be basic. All these things we are doing, so I have more time with them and I'm more confident with them. When we put these kids in to play in the Premier League, they will struggle, but will struggle less I think.”
Obi and Lacey: Two of Man Utd's best youth talents
Obi’s rise has been one of the most highly publicised academy stories of recent years. After breaking goal-scoring records at Arsenal, most notably scoring 10 in a single U16 game and netting 32 goals in just 18 U18 Premier League matches, he made the bold move to Manchester United in 2024. His early months at Old Trafford saw him fast-tracked through the youth ranks, ultimately making eight senior appearances and becoming the youngest Premier League starter in Red Devils' history at 17 years and 156 days.
Obi’s development since then has been steady, but Amorim now believes the rapid exposure came “too soon”, reflecting the physical and psychological demands placed on a 16-year-old competing at senior level. His time with the U18s and U21s has shown glimpses of his prolific instincts, but the club’s plan under Amorim is more focused on long-term growth. As United restructure their academy-to-first-team pathway, Obi is expected to spend more time under controlled development rather than immediate senior pressure.
Lacey, meanwhile, has enjoyed a resurgent 2025 after overcoming an injury that halted his momentum the previous year. The 18-year-old winger, often compared to Phil Foden for his tight control, balance and creative flair, signed a long-term deal until 2029 and has impressed for United’s U21s and England youth teams. Amorim has integrated him into first-team training consistently, even naming him in the senior squad earlier this month, and views him as a realistic option during the AFCON period.
Will Obi and Lacey be a part of Man Utd first team in December?
With United facing a packed winter schedule and losing two wingers to international duty, both Obi and Lacey may find themselves in contention for minutes, but only under Amorim’s strict conditions. The Portuguese manager’s comments make clear that opportunities will be earned through training standards and tactical readiness, not handed out due to injury crises.
Manchester United will have a lot less tightly-packed fixture schedule in December compared to their European football-playing rivals. However, they will still play seven games in 30 days, starting with their clash against Crystal Palace on November 30.
