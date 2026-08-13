Clear-out time! Ruben Amorim puts Christopher Nkunku and Fikayo Tomori on Milan sell-list after pre-season flop

The honeymoon period is well and truly over for Amorim at AC Milan. Following a disappointing pre-season tour that exposed several cracks in the current squad - highlighted by 2-2 and 1-1 draws against Celtic and Inter before a heavy 3-0 defeat to Chelsea - the Portuguese manager has reportedly delivered a definitive list of players he deems surplus to requirements.

Amorim met with Milan owner Gerry Cardinale at the club's Milanello training ground today to discuss the path forward. Having requested the pre-season period to evaluate the players at his disposal, the coach has now concluded that a significant clear-out is necessary. According to multiple sources, including Sky Sport Italia, the list of outcasts features some surprisingly big names, signalling a ruthless new era under Amorim's leadership as the club prepares for the upcoming Serie A campaign.