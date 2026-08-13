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Clear-out time! Ruben Amorim puts Christopher Nkunku and Fikayo Tomori on Milan sell-list after pre-season flop
Amorim takes a stand after tour disappointment
The honeymoon period is well and truly over for Amorim at AC Milan. Following a disappointing pre-season tour that exposed several cracks in the current squad - highlighted by 2-2 and 1-1 draws against Celtic and Inter before a heavy 3-0 defeat to Chelsea - the Portuguese manager has reportedly delivered a definitive list of players he deems surplus to requirements.
Amorim met with Milan owner Gerry Cardinale at the club's Milanello training ground today to discuss the path forward. Having requested the pre-season period to evaluate the players at his disposal, the coach has now concluded that a significant clear-out is necessary. According to multiple sources, including Sky Sport Italia, the list of outcasts features some surprisingly big names, signalling a ruthless new era under Amorim's leadership as the club prepares for the upcoming Serie A campaign.
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Big names on the chopping block
Perhaps the most shocking inclusion on the sell-list is Christopher Nkunku. The 28-year-old Frenchman was only signed last summer from Chelsea for a fee of €37 million plus performance-related add-ons and a sell-on clause. Despite scoring eight goals and providing three assists in 35 appearances last term, Nkunku has failed to convince Amorim that he can be a focal point for the future.
Nkunku is joined on the transfer list by English defender Fikayo Tomori, midfielder Youssouf Fofana, and young centre-back David Odogu. Tomori first arrived at San Siro on loan from Chelsea in January 2021 before completing a permanent move in June that year, establishing himself as a key figure in the squad with 214 appearances and seven goals while under contract until summer 2027. However, it seems Amorim is ready to move in a different direction defensively.
Leao and Gimenez futures in doubt
Beyond the primary list of outcasts, there is a secondary category of players who could be offloaded if the right valuation is met. This group includes superstar winger Rafael Leao and striker Santiago Gimenez. While Milan are not actively forcing these players out the door, they are reportedly open to offers as they seek to raise further capital.
Pervis Estupinan also finds himself in a precarious position after failing to fully impress the new manager. Amorim took the pre-season tour as an opportunity to specifically evaluate the Ecuadorian international, but reports suggest he found the full-back lacking in the necessary defensive skills to thrive in his system.
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Fresh faces and Europa League focus for Milan
AC Milan have reinforced their squad this summer with the additions of Goncalo Ramos, Mario Gila, and Sankhoun Diawara as they aim to turn their fortunes around. The Rossoneri hope to build a strong future under Amorim, who is embarking on a new chapter in his managerial career after being dismissed by Manchester United last January following a dismal run of results.
Milan finished fifth in Serie A last season, missing out on the Champions League and earning a spot in the Europa League for the upcoming campaign. They will begin their domestic league journey with an away fixture against Torino on August 23.
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