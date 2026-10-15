Getty
'Chaos and a circus!' - Roy Keane slams Lisandro Martinez for 'selfish' outburst following Man Utd defeat
Keane slams Martinez over United comments
Keane has hit out at Martinez after the United defender made controversial comments regarding the club's hierarchy. The Argentine centre-back publicly expressed his frustration following a recent defeat. The fomer captain took immense issue with the timing and nature of the criticism. Keane feels the current squad lacks the authority to point fingers when their own standards have plummeted on the pitch.
- Getty Images Sport
Looking in the mirror at Old Trafford
Speaking on The Overlap podcast, Keane delivered a scathing assessment of the current culture in Manchester. He believes the defender's outburst perfectly encapsulates a much wider problem.
"I think as a reflection of the club, it’s obviously chaos there, like a bit of a circus," Keane stated. "When you’re going through a difficult spell like United are, the issue I have with certain players saying things is you always have to start with the man in the mirror before you start coming out with all these comments."
Struggling for form and leadership
Keane was particularly annoyed that the criticism came from a player struggling for form. He noted that Martinez has not been performing at a high enough level to warrant making such bold public statements.
"There will be some fans saying it’s great and some saying you’re letting the team down, especially from a player who hasn’t been at his best, when the team is struggling," he added.
The legendary midfielder also dismissed the idea that the Argentine is a commanding voice in the dressing room. He brutally assessed the player simply as a "centre-half who’s making lots of mistakes."
- Getty Images Sport
Crucial fixtures ahead for the team
Martinez later took to social media to clarify his remarks, claiming he spoke entirely out of anger and frustration. However, the damage may have already been done within a fractured dressing room. United desperately need to shift the focus back to their football. The squad must now regroup quickly ahead of a crucial Premier League trip to Leeds United on Sunday. A positive away result is absolutely essential to silence the critics and restore some much-needed stability.
Follow GOAL on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting