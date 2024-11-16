Jill Scott Roy KeaneGOAL/Getty
Ritabrata Banerjee

Roy Keane tells Jill Scott to 'move on' from 'I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!' win as ex-Lionesses star prepares for surprise return to the jungle

ArsenalManchester UnitedEnglandArsenal vs Manchester UnitedPremier League

Roy Keane urged Jill Scott to 'move on' from 'I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!' as the ex-England star set to make a surprise return on the show.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Keane wants Scott to forget about 'I'm a celebrity' reality show
  • Ex-Lionesses star set to return to the Jungle
  • Neville, Keane and Wright planning a watch party
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Who will win the Premier League title?

34466 Votes