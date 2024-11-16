Roy Keane tells Jill Scott to 'move on' from 'I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!' win as ex-Lionesses star prepares for surprise return to the jungle
Roy Keane urged Jill Scott to 'move on' from 'I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!' as the ex-England star set to make a surprise return on the show.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Keane wants Scott to forget about 'I'm a celebrity' reality show
- Ex-Lionesses star set to return to the Jungle
- Neville, Keane and Wright planning a watch party