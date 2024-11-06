Micah RichardsGetty Images Sport
Ritabrata Banerjee

Micah Richards to win I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here?! Star pundit backed to become future King of the Jungle by England legend as Ian Wright rules out return to hit ITV show

Premier LeagueEnglandShowbiz

Former England striker Alan Shearer has backed fellow pundit Micah Richards to win 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here' in the future.

  • Richards backed to become King of the Jungle
  • Wright won't participate in the show again
  • Coleen Rooney to take part in the reality show in 2024
