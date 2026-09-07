'You can't rattle me, mate!' - Goalkeeper Ronald Koeman Jr laughs off mind games after scoring two penalties

The son of former Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman was quick to underline his self-belief when facing mind games from the opposition before stepping up for the second spot-kick. Speaking in front of the ESPNcameras after the match, Koeman Jr said: "I'm top of the list, you've seen that. I can just take a good penalty and I'm confident, so there's no doubt."

Asked about taking a deep breath beforehand, he added: "You know how it goes. They start talking to you - the goalkeeper [Thijs Jansen] and the striker... But you can't rattle me, mate. You just take a moment for yourself and focus."