'Our smiles bother them' - Rodrigo De Paul hits out at 'baseless conspiracy theories' about Argentina's World Cup campaign

Taking to Instagram, De Paul accused rival supporters of waiting for Argentina to fail and dismissed the criticism surrounding the team. The midfielder also admitted his disappointment at missing out on another World Cup triumph, saying the greatest pain was being unable to bring the trophy home once again for Argentina's supporters.

He wrote: "The biggest pain is that we couldn't bring the World Cup to our country again, because if there is anyone who deserved to live that feeling again, it was you. But as the hours go by, they're dropping us that the identification they have with this group goes beyond the trophy and that's something I want to grab on to be able to transition into this moment.

"Today, I look at how many people were waiting for this fall, spreading baseless conspiracy theories throughout the World Cup just to soothe their own pain at not being able to experience what we Argentines were living through – because our smiles bother them, because our ways get under their skin."







