Getty Images Sport
Revealed: Why Rodri was snubbed for Barcelona captaincy as Lamine Yamal enters leadership group
How Yamal beat Rodri to the armband
Barcelona recently confirmed their five captains for the 2026-27 season. Breaking from tradition, manager Hansi Flick directly appointed Raphinha and Pedri as the primary leaders. The remaining three spots were decided by a dressing-room vote, with Eric Garcia, Frenkie de Jong, and Lamine Yamal earning the nod.
The inclusion of 19-year-old Yamal raised eyebrows, especially given Rodri’s omission. The €76.5m (£65.3m) summer signing from Manchester City boasts massive leadership credentials, having just lifted the World Cup as Spain's skipper.
However, according to The Athletic, Barcelona's player vote relies heavily on club seniority rather than overall career experience. Yamal has been integrated into the first team for three seasons, whereas Rodri only arrived at Camp Nou in mid-August.
- Getty Images Sport
Flick praises his new midfield anchor
Despite lacking an official armband, Rodri's influence is already being felt. Flick praised the veteran following his first start against Valencia. “We’re pleased to have Rodri in our team,” the German coach told reporters. “You can also see everything he does with the ball, everything he does on the pitch. It makes sense. He gives the team structure in attack with the ball, but also without it.”
Rodri has also demonstrated his vocal nature on the bench. During that 5-0 victory over Valencia, television cameras caught the midfielder telling teammate Pau Cubarsi: “They’re really weak, they haven’t got past the halfway line.”
Upon realising his private conversation had been broadcast, Rodri immediately showcased his mature leadership. He personally phoned Valencia captain Jose Gaya to apologise and issued a public statementfollowing Barcelona's subsequent Champions League win over Feyenoord.
Mentorship beyond the captaincy
The veteran midfielder is not letting his absence from the official captaincy group dictate his dressing-room status. Club insiders already view Rodri as a crucial mentor for 19-year-old defensive midfielder Marc Bernal. The pair have shared the pitch recently, with Bernal coming on to partner the ex-City star during victories over Feyenoord and Levante.
Ultimately, the Barcelona armband represents deep-rooted relationships and institutional history, which Rodri simply has not had time to build. Nevertheless, his elite experience guarantees he will remain one of the most authoritative voices within a youthful Blaugrana squad.
- ZUMA Press Wire
A gruelling October schedule awaits
Rodri’s vast experience will be heavily relied upon as Barcelona face a punishing upcoming schedule. Over a 12-day stretch next month, Flick's side must navigate tough away fixtures against Galatasaray, Real Betis, and Paris Saint-Germain. That challenging run culminates in a massive El Clasico showdown against Real Madrid at Camp Nou on October 25. The blockbuster clash will carry extra significance for Rodri, who notably snubbed strong interest from Jose Mourinho's Madrid side to join the Catalan giants this summer.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting