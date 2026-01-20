Roberto Martinez suggests Cristiano Ronaldo will not be undroppable at 2026 World Cup with Portugal boss prepared to make 'difficult decisions'

Martinez, who has talked up Ronaldo’s many qualities on a regular basis during his time as Portugal boss, has told ESPN of what makes the all-time great special: “I think we need to accept that everyone in the world knows Cristiano Ronaldo and has an opinion [about him]. But the Cristiano Ronaldo who joined the national team 21 years ago is not the same Cristiano he is now. Now, he's much more of a positional player, a striker. He's a player who, for us, is a finisher. He's the all-time leading scorer. So, having a player who now has 25 goals in the last 30 games for the national team is a gift.

“It's about the present; we're not talking about what he did 10 years ago. So, for me, his commitment is very important. He's the only player in the world with more than 220 international caps. So, with Cristiano Ronaldo's experience, having the commitment he has... He's an example. And he's a player who inspires the locker room.

“On the field, he's a finisher who attracts defenders during the game and creates space; and, for us, that's a very important aspect, also with all the experience he manages to transmit to the players. A flaw? I think a player's flaw, in general, is when there's a lack of commitment, when there's a lack of attitude. So, a player without commitment, without attitude, isn't called up to the national team.”

