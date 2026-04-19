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Defiant or deluded? Roberto De Zerbi backs Tottenham to ‘win five games in a row’ despite going 15 without success to tumble into Premier League relegation zone
Stoppage-time heartbreak for Spurs
Spurs had appeared on course for a vital three points after Xavi Simons curled in a magnificent effort to restore their lead following earlier goals from Pedro Porro and Brighton’s Kaoru Mitoma. However, the late leveller leaves the club without a single league win in the calendar year of 2026. While De Zerbi has undoubtedly introduced a more attractive style of play, the task of salvaging their Premier League status is now a monumental challenge.
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A bold survival plan in north London
De Zerbi remains undeterred by the pressure or the calibre of the opposition his side will face in the coming weeks. "We have another five games - it's tough, every one of us knows it's a tough moment, it's a difficult situation - but we have another five games, 15 points, and this team is able to win five games in a row," De Zerbi told reporters. "Now it's difficult to hear my words, but if you watch the players, if you analyse the level of the players, I think we can win five games in a row. Not to be arrogant, because I'm not arrogant, especially now, but we have enough qualities to fight and to win games in a row."
De Zerbi refuses to accept defeat
The draw, which former Spurs defender Michael Dawson suggested "felt like a defeat," leaves Spurs a point from safety with only five matches left to play. Despite the grim statistics, the former Brighton boss is adamant that a perfect finish to the season is within reach for his squad. "I always believe in the qualities of the players. They played a good game. I think we can play better than today, with more quality, more calm, especially when we are in ball possession, but in this moment we need this spirit, this attitude, this mentality, and it's not finished yet," De Zerbi said.
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Zero tolerance for negativity
Spurs' next assignment is a trip to face bottom-of-the-table Wolves at Molineux, a match that has effectively become a must-win for the club's top-flight survival hopes. To ensure focus, De Zerbi has issued a stern warning to his squad and staff, stating that anyone displaying a poor attitude during the build-up will be removed from the environment immediately.
"I'm proud for their performance - they have to be stronger and to be focused just on the Wolverhampton game, and to come to the training ground on Monday afternoon with a smile, because otherwise they go home immediately. I have no time to see the negative people, to see the sad players or sad assistants," De Zerbi concluded.