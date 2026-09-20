'I didn't want to say anything' - Furious Roberto De Zerbi blanks Tottenham players after dramatic Aston Villa collapse

The manner of the defeat particularly irked De Zerbi, who pointed to specific tactical failures and a lack of mental fortitude when under pressure. Spurs conceded a goal while down to ten men due to a facial injury to Micky van de Ven, and later succumbed to a route-one ball from a goal kick. De Zerbi was vocal about the need for his senior figures to take control of such situations on the pitch.

"We conceded an unacceptable goal from a long kick with a long ball and we knew before the game, because this season Aston Villa are playing 86 per cent more long balls than last season and we spoke in many, many meetings," the manager lamented.

De Zerbi placed the burden of responsibility on the experienced members of his starting XI to prevent the team from folding when momentum shifts. “It's my responsibility, I take my responsibility but in that moment of the game, when the game is different than ball possession than playing in the last third, because we can't play 90 minutes in the last third like the first half, because there is an opponent, Aston Villa is not a so bad team, it's a good team. And the moment when we have to defend and we have to defend compact the leaders have to be leaders and to lead the team," the Italian continued.