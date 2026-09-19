Roberto De Zerbi shares immense frustration after Tottenham Hotspur are booed off following dismal defeat to Aston Villa

Facing the media shortly after the final whistle, De Zerbi could not hide his anger regarding the defensive collapse that provoked such a hostile reaction from the home crowd. The manager specifically highlighted the chaotic nature of the defending that allowed Unai Emery's side to take complete control of the match. De Zerbi said: "Today I am very disappointed, very sad and very frustrated for the performance. We can't lose this game in this way absolutely. We can't concede that second goal. We can't lose balance. The way we conceded the second goal was incredible."