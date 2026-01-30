Roberto De Zerbi wants to quit! Marseille receive resignation from fiery Italian manager after Champions League elimination

De Zerbi admits to being a coach that has to be able to immerse himself fully in any given role, with support from his board above and playing staff below required at all times. He has previously told The Telegraph: “If you want to describe me in one word, maybe you could label me as ‘passionate’. Passion is the word that suits me the most. It’s a privilege to have found a job that feeds my passion.”

He was considered to have found the ideal role at Stade Velodrome, with a passionate fan base crying out for somebody to rekindle former glories in the south of France. De Zerbi relished that responsibility when taking the reins.

The 46-year-old said: “Why do I really like it here in Marseille? Because it is a reflection of my life and work and Olympique Marseille and the Velodrome reflect the city’s life in terms of social environment and what is Marseille.

“In England, for example, the life from Monday to Friday is well-defined and then you have the weekend. You can find the company manager working in a suit and tie from Monday to Friday and on Saturday he goes to the stadium to watch a game, while in Marseille football fulfils the city.

“I think that Marseille wouldn’t be Marseille without the club and the same goes for me. I wouldn’t be myself without football. The city can’t exist without OM and my life is the same. I can’t exist without football, not this Roberto.”