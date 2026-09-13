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Roberto De Zerbi explains heated on-pitch exchange with Mathys Tel after Tottenham stalemate against Everton
Tactical demands in the heat of the moment
De Zerbi has clarified the nature of his post-match interaction with Tel, insisting that his animated gestures were purely instructional. Following a frustrating 0-0 draw against Everton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, cameras captured the Italian tactician in a deep, private conversation with the young Frenchman. The result left Spurs winless and, perhaps more worryingly, without a single goal after four matches in the new Premier League campaign.
The manager was seen gesturing toward the goal, emphasizing where he expected his forward to be when the team was in possession. Speaking to reporters, the former Brighton and Marseille boss explained that he was simply using the moment as a coaching opportunity. "Yes, I coached him on the pitch," De Zerbi said.
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The striker's instinct and body shape
A primary focus of the discussion centered on Tel’s transition between roles and his specific responsibilities when playing through the middle. De Zerbi was particularly vocal about the 21-year-old’s positioning relative to the goal and the other creative players in the Tottenham lineup. "The body shape of a striker. The striker can play with the shoulder on the goal. If we are playing with (James) Maddison, (Mohammed) Kudus and Savio, he has to play as a striker, and the striker has to look at the goal, no?" the manager remarked.
De Zerbi further elaborated on specific match situations where he felt Tel had lacked the necessary instinct to capitalize on service from the wide areas. The Italian pointed to missed opportunities to attack deliveries into the box, stressing that Tel needs to rediscover the habits he formed earlier in his career. "Or on the cross of Robertson. He has to stay inside because he started (his career) as a striker. Now he's playing as a winger, but he started in his career as a striker," De Zerbi added.
Selection calls and internal pressure
The tension on the pitch followed a week in which De Zerbi had been publicly critical of Tel’s output. After a disappointing showing against Nottingham Forest the previous weekend, the manager opted to drop the Frenchman to the bench for the visit of the Toffees. This tactical shift saw Dominic Solanke return to the starting XI for the first time since April, as De Zerbi searched for a solution to his team's scoring drought. Despite the change in personnel, the results remained the same, with Spurs toiling in front of goal and failing to convert their dominance into three points.
However, despite the public criticism and the subsequent benching, De Zerbi maintained that his relationship with the former Bayern Munich talent remains strong and based on mutual respect. He emphasized that his tough-love approach is born out of his belief in the player's potential. “But I love Mathys as a player, as a guy. There is not a problem,” the manager stated emphatically.
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Frustration grows at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
The goalless draw against Everton has left the Tottenham faithful increasingly restless, with some boos heard at the final whistle. The team's inability to find the back of the net in 360 minutes of Premier League football is a significant concern for a side with European ambitions. Tottenham are now shifting their focus to the Carabao Cup. De Zerbi's side faces another tough challenge as they travel to Anfield to take on Liverpool in midweek.
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