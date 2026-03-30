Roberto De Zerbi over Harry Redknapp! Will troubled Tottenham pay the price for ignoring familiar faces in Premier League survival battle?

Pressed on whether past experience of life at Spurs would serve the club better during a time of crisis, Friedel added: “I said that before they hired Tudor. I thought that it was a perfect time for a Harry Redknapp to go in. It really was. And nothing against Igor Tudor, I'm just for someone that knows the club, knows the Premier League.

“Also, looking at the players, they're so low on confidence and I mentioned Harry's name because I know him personally, I played for him and so I know how he would react with the fans and the media and how he would act with the players.

“But De Zerbi is an excellent coach and he knows the Premier League inside and out, which is hugely important right now. And I would like to think that in all of his coaching experience, he knows that right now is not the time for the tactics board, that this is a time for getting confidence in the players.

“Hopefully they have a couple of players back from injury as well, which would be like new signings at this stage of the season - they have been decimated with injuries the last two seasons. They're very good players in key roles with the team. So if you brought in De Zerbi, had two players at least back from injury, then I would be very confident that they'll stay in the Premier League.”