Roberto De Zerbi confirms massive Dejan Kulusevski injury boost for Tottenham but reveals fresh double blow

De Zerbi has confirmed that Kulusevski is finally set to return to the squad for Monday’s clash against Coventry. The Swedish international has endured a grueling period on the sidelines, having not featured in a competitive fixture for nearly 18 months due to a complex kneecap issue. After successfully navigating an 11-a-side training exercise during the international break, the winger is now ready to take his place among the substitutes.

The Italian manager could not hide his delight at the prospect of welcoming back such a key figure to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Speaking to the media ahead of the match, De Zerbi emphasized the psychological lift this provides the entire club. “Yes, the medical staff have given the ok. It's probably the greatest news since the Everton game," De Zerbi said. Discussing the emotional weight of the comeback, the manager added: “He has suffered too much. I told him yesterday and he had a big smile on his face.”