AFP
Robert Lewandowski breaks Lionel Messi's Champions League record with double in Newcastle demolition
Barcelona secure quarter-final spot in style
The Catalan giants sealed their progression with an emphatic 8-3 aggregate victory on Wednesday. Following a tense 1-1 draw at St James' Park in the first leg, rescued by a 96th-minute Lamine Yamal penalty, the return fixture proved to be a spectacular rout. Despite conceding two first-half goals to Anthony Elanga, the hosts rallied magnificently. Strikes from Raphinha and Marc Bernal cancelled out the Magpies' goals before Lamine Yamal converted a penalty on the stroke of half time to put the hosts in control.
A second-half masterclass ensued from Barcelona, with Lewandowski's double being sandwiched between goals from Fermin Lopez and Raphinha, sealing an 8-3 aggregate win.
Surpassing a club legend
The Polish striker's second-half double did more than just secure the victory; it changed the history books. By finding the net in the 56th and 61st minutes, the 37-year-old took his tally of distinct Champions League victims to 41, eclipsing the previous milestone of 40 held by Messi. The veteran forward's European love affair began over 14 years ago with Borussia Dortmund against Olympiacos, and he now boasts 107 goals in the competition. His clinical finishing continues to cement his legacy as one of the most ruthless marksmen the continent has ever witnessed.
Consistent firepower across all competitions
This historic achievement highlights the veteran's enduring influence and longevity, as he continues to defy his age. Across 36 appearances in all competitions this term, he has amassed 16 goals and provided three assists. His tally includes 11 strikes in La Liga, four in Europe, and one in the Supercopa de Espana. Furthermore, his brace against the Magpies elevates his Champions League total for the Blaugrana to 23. He is now rapidly closing in on the 25-goal mark shared by Rivaldo and Luis Suarez, aiming to climb higher in the club's all-time continental scoring charts.
Domestic dominance and European challenges ahead
Looking ahead, a mouth-watering quarter-final tie likely awaits against Atletico Madrid, following their 5-2 first-leg triumph over Tottenham Hotspur. Domestically, the Catalans sit comfortably at the summit of La Liga with 70 points from 28 matches, maintaining a four-point advantage over Real Madrid. Their pursuit of domestic glory continues with a home fixture against Rayo Vallecano on March 22, before a crucial league clash against Diego Simeone's men on April 4, just days before the two sides could meet in the Champions League. The demanding schedule then features a local derby against Espanyol on 12 April, as they chase silverware on multiple fronts.
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