Is Robert Lewandowski irreplaceable? Barcelona star suggests even Erling Haaland and Viktor Gyokeres couldn't match his goal record for La Liga giants
Barcelona goal machine Robert Lewandowski says the club will find it almost impossible to replace him after another prolific season in Spain.
- Lewandowski uncertain about ideal successor
- Polish striker proud of consistent goal-output
- Hints no clear heir at the La Liga giants yet