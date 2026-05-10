'They’ve got to go' - Rob Edwards fumes at 'embarrassing' Wolves stars and plans summer clearout after Brighton thumping

The writing has been on the wall for Wolves for some time, but the manner of their capitulation against Brighton left Edwards fuming. The visitors found themselves behind after just 35 seconds when Jack Hinshelwood headed home, and the lead was doubled shortly after when Lewis Dunk was left completely unmarked to nod in a corner. The lack of discipline and awareness left the manager questioning his players' professionalism.

"It's incredibly frustrating, it looked like we were still in our nice hotel for the first five minutes," Edwards said after the game. "The start of the game was atrocious. We find ourselves 1-0 down before we've really had a kick and then the defending for the corner was horrible. A couple of people not doing their jobs. Two-nil down after five minutes against a team that's already better than you, you've got slim to no chance."