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'Get the chequebook out!' - Rio Ferdinand urges Man Utd to complete shock £70m Arsenal transfer
Ferdinand urges rivals to raid champions
Ferdinand has advised United and Chelsea to 'get the chequebook out' and secure a move for Arsenal teenager Lewis-Skelly. Arsenal have reportedly offered the 19-year-old England international to both rival clubs this summer, as per Metro.
Lewis-Skelly endured a frustrating start to the 2025-26 campaign before breaking into Mikel Arteta's side during the business end of the season. He ultimately played a crucial role in helping Arsenal win the Premier League title and reach the Champions League final.
Despite his growing importance in North London, Arsenal are believed to be open to offers for the youngster. The Gunners recently completed a £75 million deal to sign midfielder Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle.
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Press the green button right now
Ferdinand expressed huge admiration for Lewis-Skelly on his YouTube channel, insisting United should act swiftly to secure his signature. He believes a deal between £60m and £70m represents excellent value for the teenager.
"If I’m Manchester United right now I say press the green button and buy him, take him, right now," Ferdinand said. "What a player, a top player. He was a massive part of the team when he was brought in towards the end of the season. He contributed to Arsenal winning the league, he was brilliant and came in and produced.
"If he’s on the market and he’s a good price you have to take him. The good price I’m saying is £60m or £70m. If that’s the case, get the chequebook out, slap it down and sign him. No questions asked, I would take him."
Mentally made of the right stuff
Beyond his midfield versatility, Ferdinand believes Lewis-Skelly's ability to play at left-back makes him an ideal tactical addition for the Red Devils. While Luke Shaw stayed fit and featured heavily last season, United lack natural backup in that position.
Ferdinand noted that Patrick Dorgu is now considered more of a left-winger, while Noussair Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot are not natural left-backs. Bringing in Lewis-Skelly would immediately resolve that squad depth issue.
"He’s young, a huge talent, can play in two positions and I think mentally he’s made of the right stuff," he explained. "The left-back position at Manchester United is not a problem because we’ve got Luke Shaw who played a lot of games last season and stayed fit.
"But if he does get injured we haven’t got a natural left-back sitting there. Dorgu is more of a left-winger now and Mazraoui and Dalot aren’t full left-backs. So that’s an area I think you can bring in someone like Myles Lewis-Skelly and he can play man, definitely."
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Decision rests with prospective suitors
Since making his senior first-team debut for boyhood club Arsenal in 2024, Lewis-Skelly has amassed 75 appearances. His performances also earned him six caps for England, though he was omitted from Thomas Tuchel's recent World Cup squad.
With Arsenal open to selling following Guimaraes' arrival, the decision now rests on whether United or the Blues will formalise their interest with a concrete bid. A move to Old Trafford or Stamford Bridge would keep the versatile teenager in the Premier League as he looks to kickstart the next phase of his career.
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