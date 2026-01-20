'He didn't respect football' - Brahim Diaz accused of 'wanting to humiliate' Senegal with 'scandalous' Panenka penalty in Morocco's AFCON final defeat

The aftermath of Sunday’s chaotic Africa Cup of Nations final has focused heavily on the moment that arguably cost Morocco the title. In the 24th minute of stoppage time, following a lengthy delay caused by a Senegal walk-off, Diaz stepped up to take a penalty that would likely have ended the hosts' half-century trophy drought. Instead, he attempted a delicate chip down the centre, which was easily caught by goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Speaking on RMC Sport, former France international Rothen did not hold back in his assessment of the incident. While acknowledging that missing penalties is part of the game, Rothen argued that the manner of Diaz’s attempt was unforgivable given the context of the match and the desperation of the home crowd.

"He can cry all he wants," Rothen declared. "When you decide to take a penalty in that way, at that minute, with all the pressure, all that it represents... You had 70,000 Moroccans in the stadium and I'm not even talking about the millions who were watching the match. They have been waiting for this for 50 years. You knew that if you scored this penalty, it was over. You can miss a penalty, it has happened to very great players, but in this way, it is scandalous."