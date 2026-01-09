The rebirth of a legend: Nike breathes new life into the Tiempo to rival adidas' Predator revival

Entering its 42nd year in existence, the Tiempo silhouette remains timeless - but despite being rooted in flair play and creativity, there's no doubt it has lost some relevance among Nike's most inventive athletes as the years have worn on, as they pip for more lightweight and/or extravagant options.

With it's functional, comfortable design, the Tiempo is now pigeonholed as the centre-back's choice, with Liverpool stalwart Virgil van Dijk and Arsenal's William Saliba tellingly among the most prominent wearers of the silo in the modern game.

But it speaks volumes that against the backdrop of that slow decline as the go-to boot for the most exciting attacking players around, Nike has never discontinued the Tiempo line, which has remained hugely popular on astro turf and Sunday league pitches the world over.

Now, while staying true to the fundamental simplicity of the design, they have revamped the boot for the modern creative baller...