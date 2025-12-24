Real Madrid wage war on Barcelona! Los Blancos request Barca's financial records from 2010 to 2018 as Negreira case intensifies

In Los Blancos' annual Christmas toast earlier this month, club president Perez delivered a scathing indictment of the state of Spanish football to reignite their war over the 'Negreira Case'. In a furious address to the media, Perez accused the RFEF and La Liga of abandoning their duty to protect the integrity of the sport, insisting that the "systemic corruption" uncovered by the scandal has likely cost other clubs their top-flight status over the last two decades.

The 'Negreira Case', which centres on payments totalling over €7 million made by Barcelona to Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira - the former vice-president of the Technical Committee of Referees (CTA) - between 2001 and 2018, remains an open wound for the Real Madrid hierarchy. While the legal process drags on, Perez made it clear that his club has no intention of letting the matter fade into history, regardless of the pressure from officials to move on.

Perez had said. "Christmas is a time that invites us to reflect. This club has built its history and its legend. We are the club with the highest income in the world, according to Deloitte and the most valuable according to Forbes. This has allowed us to live one of our most successful periods in these 15 years, both in football and basketball.

"But Christmas is also a time to reflect. And Madrid's biggest concern is the refereeing situation. As you well know, the extremely serious situation that occurred with the 'Negreira case' for almost two decades deserves justice."

He added, "It is completely incomprehensible that the institutions have left Madrid alone in this fight. How is it possible that the president of the referees asks us to forget it? How are we going to forget the biggest scandal in the history of football? How can the RFEF and La Liga behave like this? They have a duty to ensure integrity."