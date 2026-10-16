Getty
'It would be better for him to leave!' - Real Madrid urged to sell Vinicius Jr as Kylian Mbappe partnership fails to fire
Mourinho's new era stalling for Vinicius
Real Madrid started a fresh chapter under returning manager Jose Mourinho this summer, with Vinicius eventually committing to a long-term contract following drawn-out negotiations and a protracted transfer saga involving Arsenal. Despite securing his future at the Bernabeu, the Brazilian winger has suffered a dramatic dip in form.
He has struggled to replicate his brilliant best since putting pen to paper. A significant part of the problem stems from his underwhelming on-pitch dynamic with fellow star forward Mbappe, leading to mounting external pressure.
- AFP
'This partnership has not proven successful'
Speaking on beIN Sports(via RM4Arab), former France international Desailly questioned whether keeping both forwards was the right call. He suggested that Los Blancos should have offloaded the South American superstar to better balance their squad.
"I think Real Madrid should have let Vinicius leave. They need to look for other players," Desailly said. "Once again, we are talking about the partnership between Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius. This partnership has not proven successful.
"So, in my personal opinion as an analyst, I think it would be better for him to leave, and let’s see whether he would be able to erase all the negative thoughts and opinions directed towards him."
Frustration boils over in Rome
The forward's difficult spell was highlighted during a recent Champions League clash against Roma at the Stadio Olimpico. With Madrid trailing 3-1, Mourinho ruthlessly hooked Vinicius just before the hour mark after he lost possession for the hosts' second goal. Replacements Endrick and Arda Guler immediately turned the tide, as Endrick, Carlos Espi and Antonio Rudiger completed a stunning comeback.
Vinicius was visibly unhappy with his early withdrawal, later admitting it is "only natural" for him to be angry when substituted because he always wants to play.
His frustrations were compounded by a sudden four-match La Liga suspension following a red card against Villarreal. The winger admitted he was bewildered by the late notice, revealing he only got the message about his ban "just as I get to the stadium".
- IPA Sport
Sidelined for El Clasico
Mourinho must now navigate Real Madrid's next four domestic league fixtures, which includes the first Clasico of the season, without his star winger. While Vinicius serves his suspension, the Portuguese tactician will likely look to Endrick and Guler to fill the void after their game-changing cameo in Italy.
The enforced break could provide Vinicius with a much-needed reset away from the spotlight, though it will also give Madrid ample opportunity to test their attacking fluidity without him.
Follow GOAL on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting