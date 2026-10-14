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AS Roma v Real Madrid C.F. - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD2Getty Images Sport
Alvino Hanafi

Real Madrid player ratings vs Roma: Antonio Rudiger snatched victory in seven-goal Champions League thriller

Player ratings
Real Madrid
Champions League
Originals
Roma vs Real Madrid
Roma

Real Madrid produced a stunning late comeback at the Stadio Olimpico to defeat Roma 4-3 in a chaotic Champions League encounter. Antonio Ruediger's 90th-minute winner capped a remarkable turnaround after Jose Mourinho's side trailed 3-1 in the second half.

Real Madrid secured one of the most improbable Champions League victories in recent memory, overcoming a two-goal second-half deficit to beat Roma 4-3 at the Stadio Olimpico. The match began with Marten de Roon giving the hosts the lead, only for Kylian Mbappe to level the scores before the interval. However, the game appeared to slip away from Jose Mourinho's side when Donyell Malen struck twice in six minutes early in the second half, punishing a disorganised Madrid defensive structure.

The introduction of youth and directness from the bench proved to be the catalyst for a historic comeback. Cristian Espi pulled one back in the 82nd minute before Endrick equalised just three minutes later, capitalising on the creative spark of Arda Guler. With the momentum firmly in their favour, Madrid pushed for the winner, which arrived in the 90th minute when Antonio Rudiger ghosted forward to secure all three points, leaving the Giallorossi stunned on their own turf.

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from Stadio Olimpico.

  • imago-sport-1084368922.jpgABACAPRESS

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Thibaut Courtois - 5/10

    A difficult evening for the Belgian, who was left exposed by a high line that failed to squeeze the play effectively. While he made four saves to keep the scoreline manageable, he will be disappointed to have conceded three, particularly with the way Malen was allowed to exploit the central corridors during the second half.

    Antonio Rudiger - 8/10

    The ultimate hero of the night. Despite the collective defensive lapses that saw Madrid ship three goals, Ruediger’s individual will to win was evident. He stayed composed as the chaos unfolded and popped up in the 90th minute to score the decisive goal, ensuring Madrid’s resilience was rewarded with three points.

    Ibrahima Konate - 5/10

    Struggled to manage the transitions led by Malen and Dybala. His positioning was occasionally questionable when Roma broke at pace, and he failed to provide the necessary cover for the marauding full-backs during the period where Madrid conceded twice in quick succession.

    Marc Cucurella - 6/10

    Offered his usual industry down the left flank but found himself pinned back by Roma's wing-backs for large periods. He was substituted in the 78th minute as Madrid shifted to a more offensive shape to chase the game.

    Denzel Dumfries - 5/10

    A relatively quiet performance by his standards. He failed to exert his usual physical dominance on the right wing and was replaced by Arda Guler in the 59th minute as Mourinho looked for more technical quality to break down the Roma block.

  • imago-sport-1084534193.jpgLaPresse

    Midfield

    Jude Bellingham - 7/10

    The connective tissue of the Madrid side. Even when the scoreline looked bleak, Bellingham’s ball retention and ability to drive through the lines kept Roma on their toes. He was vital in maintaining the pressure during the final twenty minutes that led to the comeback.

    Federico Valverde - 6/10

    Captaining the side, Valverde provided the necessary engine room energy but struggled to contain Roma's numerical superiority in the middle during the start of the second half. His role became more about recycling possession as Madrid threw bodies forward late on.

    Aurelien Tchouameni - 5/10

    Failed to adequately shield the back four against Roma's counter-attacks. He was bypassed too easily for Malen's second goal and was eventually withdrawn in the 70th minute for Bernardo Silva as Madrid sought a different tactical profile.

  • imago-sport-1084536399.jpgLaPresse

    Attack

    Yan Diomande - 6/10

    A mixed bag from the youngster. He showed flashes of brilliance and was involved in the build-up for Mbappe's equaliser, but he lacked the consistency required to dominate a high-level European midfield. Substituted in the 79th minute.

    Vinicius Junior - 5/10

    A frustrated figure for much of his 59 minutes on the pitch. Roma doubled up on him effectively, and he struggled to find the space to explode into the final third. He was hooked before the hour mark as part of the tactical shake-up.

    Kylian Mbappe - 7/10

    Madrid's most dangerous outlet in the first half, clinically finishing in the 25th minute to bring his side level. However, his influence waned after the break as he became isolated, though his presence alone occupied defenders enough to create space for the late substitutes.

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  • imago-sport-1084537029.jpgLaPresse

    Subs & Manager

    Endrick - 9/10

    A game-changing cameo. Coming on in the 59th minute, he provided the assist for Espi's goal before scoring the crucial equaliser himself in the 85th minute. His directness and clinical edge were exactly what Madrid needed.

    Arda Guler - 9/10

    A masterclass in substitute impact. Guler entered the fray in the 59th minute and provided two vital assists — one for Endrick's equaliser and one for Ruediger's winner. His vision and delivery from set-pieces were the difference-makers.

    Cristian Espi - 8/10

    The youngster displayed predatory instincts to score in the 82nd minute, just three minutes after coming on. His goal ignited the belief that a comeback was possible.

    Bernardo Silva - 6/10

    Introduced in the 70th minute to bring more control to the midfield. He helped settle the side during the frantic closing stages.

    Alvaro Carreras - N/A

    A late tactical substitution to see out the game in stoppage time.

    Jose Mourinho - 8/10

    While the defensive setup initially looked porous, Mourinho deserves immense credit for his proactive substitutions. Replacing his star attackers (Vinicius and Mbappe) and his full-backs with youth and creativity (Guler, Endrick, Espi) was a massive gamble that paid off perfectly, turning a 3-1 defeat into a 4-3 win.

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