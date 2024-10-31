Real Madrid's La Liga match against Valencia postponed as horrendous storm claims at least 95 lives in Spain

Getty Images - Goal ARSoham MukherjeeReal Madrid's La Liga match against Valencia postponed as horrendous storm claims at least 95 lives in SpainReal MadridValenciaValencia vs Real MadridLaLigaReal Madrid's La Liga match against Valencia, which was slated to be held on Saturday, has been postponed as flash floods claimed at least 95 lives.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowRFEF has postponed all matches in Valencia provinceThe clubs had requested to postpone the gamesCopa del Rey & Liga F fixtures have also been affectedFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below