More bad news for Real Madrid! Kylian Mbappe in fitness race ahead of Barcelona Copa del Rey final after suffering ankle injury against Arsenal

K. MbappeReal MadridLaLigaBarcelona vs Real MadridBarcelonaCopa del Rey

Kylian Mbappe is in a fitness race ahead of the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona after suffering an ankle injury against Arsenal.

  • Mbappe twisted his ankle against Arsenal
  • Was forced off after receiving on-field treatment
  • Remains doubtful for the Copa summit clash vs Barcelona
