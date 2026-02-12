Real Madrid fear injured Jude Bellingham could be out for much longer than first feared

The club’s talismanic midfielder suffered an injury just over a week ago during the derby clash against Rayo Vallecano, a setback that occurred within the first 10 minutes of the match.

The incident took place after a driving run toward the byline, where Bellingham suddenly pulled up, feeling a sharp pain in the back of his thigh. The reaction was immediate and concerning; his hand went straight to his hamstring as he collapsed to the turf, his face unable to hide his worry.

The scenes that followed were ominous for Madrid fans. Bellingham had to be substituted immediately, and television cameras captured the England international covering his face with his shirt as he was treated on the sidelines. While the initial hope was for a minor strain, the mood has shifted significantly in the days since.