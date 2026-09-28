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Adhe Makayasa

'It isn't hard being a footballer' - Real Madrid forward Endrick dismisses football pressure claims and highlights plight of ordinary workers

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Real Madrid forward Endrick has dismissed claims that footballers endure unbearable pressure, arguing that competing at the elite level is not hard compared to the reality facing ordinary workers. The Brazil international stressed that players should show gratitude for life-changing wages rather than complain about the sport's demands.

  • Brazilian sensation offers grounded perspective

    Endrick spoke candidly regarding the demands of modern football while away on international duty with the Selecao. The former Palmeiras forward admitted that matches bring tense moments but rejected claims that playing professional football qualifies as a hard life. In his view, the huge money earned by top players transforms families' lives in a way that cannot be compared to the exhausting routine of ordinary workers.

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    Madrid star rejects player hardship

    Speaking to Brazilian television channel TV Globo, the striker stressed the importance of being grateful for everything football provides. Highlighting the contrast between elite football and everyday working life, Endrick said: "We [footballers] face enormous pressure, but we have to be grateful for what football provides us. Of course there are high-pressure moments, but football gives us wonderful things that can change our families' lives."

    Dismissing complaints about pressure in the sport, he added: "It isn't hard being a footballer. Yes, certain things that happen are difficult, but we cannot claim that being a player is hard. What's hard is being someone who wakes up at 5am to go to work, labouring Monday to Sunday."

  • Privileged existence demands profound gratitude

    Showing a maturity well beyond his teenage years, the Brazilian striker dismissed complaints over external demands by putting the luxuries of modern football into sharp perspective. Reminding his fellow professionals to appreciate their fortunes rather than buckle under the spotlight, the Madrid forward concluded: "We are inside football, doing what we love most and earning money that can change our family's life. We just have to thank God for this moment."

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  • National team rotation looms ahead

    After starting in the 1-1 draw against Australia in Townsville, the striker could drop to the bench for Tuesday's second friendly in Brisbane. Carlo Ancelotti is expected to keep rotating his squad before Brazil finish their tour against India. Once the international break ends, the teenager will return to Spain to push for more playing time at Madrid, having managed just four minutes on the pitch this season.

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