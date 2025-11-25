Real Madrid and Super League launch €4.5bn lawsuits against UEFA as president Aleksander Ceferin told to 'approve' new competition after EU court ruling

According to AS, the European Super League’s organisers and Madrid are launching separate lawsuits against UEFA, arguing that the organisation's actions caused substantial financial harm to the divisive project. Attempts to block the competition, which aims to challenge the Champions League by pitting the continent's strongest teams against each other, were dashed when the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) determined in 2023 that UEFA and FIFA acted unlawfully by blocking the creation of the Super League. Then, in October, the Provincial Court of Madrid dismissed appeals lodged by UEFA, La Liga, and the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), upholding the earlier judgment.

In a new letter to UEFA, A22 warned of legal consequences should they refuse to adhere to that ruling and grant official approval within two months.

"Despite our substantial concessions, no agreement has been reached," it read. "Consequently, we hereby reiterate our request for UEFA's formal acknowledgement of our proposal (amended to reflect the negotiations mentioned above) as soon as possible and, in any event, no later than eight weeks from the date of this letter."

Meanwhile, Madrid president Florentino Perez confirmed at the Annual General Meeting that the club will file their own lawsuit, which will take the entire claims against UEFA to €4.5bn.