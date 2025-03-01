Put some respect on Pedri's name: Injury-free Barcelona star isn't being spoken about enough for world-class midfield displays

The Spaniard has been plagued by fitness problems in recent years, but he's in incredible shape and top form at the moment

Almost exactly a year ago, a report appeared in the Spanish press claiming that Pedri was no longer 'untouchable' at Barcelona. It still seemed highly unlikely that the midfielder would actually be sold - but the idea that Blaugrana would at least listen to any offers that arrived during the summer transfer window did not feel that far-fetched.

For starters, Barca's financial problems were well-known. At the time, there was also talk of Raphinha being sacrificed to help balance the books. Secondly, and far more significantly, there were mounting concerns over Pedri's persistent injury issues, with the Spain international having just been sidelined with a hamstring problem for the sixth time in less than three years.

There were obviously no doubts over Pedri's prodigious talent, but his inability to stay fit had undeniably become a major cause for concern in Catalunya, and it was heart-breaking for neutrals everywhere to see one of the game's most gifted players forced out of Euro 2024 with a knee injury caused by a crude challenge from Toni Kroos.

Article continues below

However, eight months after his enforced exit from his country's quarter-final win over Germany, Pedri is arguably in better shape - and better form - than at any previous point in his fledgling career...