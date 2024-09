This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Barcelona develop plan to solve Pedri's injury woes with cutting-edge science following Euro 2024 setback Pedri Barcelona LaLiga Spain Barcelona hope they can put an end to Pedri's horrific injury record that stems back to his hectic 2020-21 season. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Pedri suffered injury-hit career

Barcelona seek permanent solution

Spaniard was injured at Euro 2024 Article continues below