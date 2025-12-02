PSG Champions League final hero Desire Doue receives 2025 Golden Boy award as Lionesses star Michelle Agyemang named Golden Girl

Doue is the fourth Frenchman to receive the award after Pogba, Mbappe and Anthony Martial. He collected 450 points out of a possible 500 in the 2025 vote, with rival contenders being left trailing in his wake.

Tuttosport handed over the Golden Boy award at a glittering ceremony in Turin. Nasser Al-Khelaifi was voted best president and Luis Campos best football executive, as PSG dominated proceedings.

Doue said of landing a top prize: “I am filled with a feeling of great pride and happiness. The teamwork has paid off, because it is thanks to this that Paris Saint-Germain has achieved its greatest goals this year, enjoying the best season in its history. It is the result of a collective effort.

“I am very happy to receive this award, which recognises the trophies won with the team and my positive contribution during important matches. I'm thinking first and foremost of my family. Then, of course, my team-mates, the coach, the staff, the managers and everyone who works for the club, with a special thought for our President, Nasser Al Khelaifi, who believed in me and brought me to Paris Saint-Germain. Without them, I wouldn't have been able to win the Golden Boy award.”

