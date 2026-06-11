Fulham add Ruben Amorim to list of candidates and open talks with Alvaro Arbeloa in wake of Real Madrid sacking

While formal negotiations have begun with Arbeloa, internal discussions have also centred around alternative elite appointments. Journalist Ben Jacobs reports that former United manager Amorim has been discussed internally, though his willingness to move to Craven Cottage remains unclear.

Additionally, the hierarchy is considering Palmeiras boss Abel Ferreira, former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard, and Hugo Oliveira, who possesses intimate knowledge of the club from his previous role as goalkeeping coach.