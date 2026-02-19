Getty Images
Portuguese government launch own investigation after Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni accused of racial abuse by Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior
What happened in Champions League fixture?
The incident in question took place around 10 minutes into the second-half of that contest in Lisbon, which played out on February 17. The game was halted as players clashed and the match officials followed UEFA guidelines.
Vinicius Junior scored a spectacular goal for La Liga giants Real and took to celebrating by the corner flag in front of the home support. A number of Benfica players took issue with the Brazil international’s supposedly antagonistic antics.
As play was about to resume, Vinicius - who was standing opposite Prestianni - rushed towards the match referee and made him aware of something that had been said. Benfica’s winger is alleged to have made racist comments, with UEFA confirming that they have opened an investigation into what went on - with Prestianni covering his mouth with his shirt.
Statements from Vinicius Junior and Prestianni
A statement from European football’s governing body read: “The official match reports from last night’s fixtures are currently being reviewed. When incidents are reported, procedures are initiated and, if these result in disciplinary sanctions, they are announced on the UEFA disciplinary website. At this time, we have no further information to provide and no additional comments to make.”
Vinicius issued a statement after the game, in which he said: “Racists are, above all, cowards. They need to put their shirts in their mouths to show how weak they are. But they have the protection of others who, theoretically, have an obligation to punish them. Nothing that happened today is new in my life or in my team's life. I received a yellow card for celebrating a goal. I still don't understand why. On the other hand, it was just a poorly executed protocol that served no purpose. I don't like to appear in situations like this, especially after a big win and when the headlines should be about Real Madrid, but it's necessary.”
Prestianni stated in a social media post: “I want to clarify that at no point did I direct racist insults at the player Vinicius Junior, who unfortunately misinterpreted what he thinks he heard. I have never been racist towards anyone. And I regret the threats I received from Real Madrid players.”
Portuguese government opens investigation
The Portuguese government, through the Authority for the Prevention and Fight against Violence in Sport (APCVD), will now be looking into the incident - as they seek to determine whether a racist attack took place.
A statement published on the state body’s official website read: “Following reports in the media regarding alleged insults/acts of racism directed at Real Madrid player Vinicius Jr. during the match between SL Benfica and Real Madrid CF, corresponding to the first leg of the UEFA Champions League play-off, held at the Estadio da Luz, a competition organised by UEFA, the Authority for the Prevention and Fight against Violence in Sport (APCVD) has initiated administrative sanction proceedings to clarify the facts.”
Sanctions against Benfica & Prestianni could follow
Both Benfica and Prestianni could face sanctions - ranging from financial fines to the referral of the report to judicial authorities - if the allegations of racism are substantiated. Investigations being carried out by sporting and governmental bodies are expected to be completed swiftly, allowing decisive action to be taken.
