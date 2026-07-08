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Cristiano Ronaldo Roberto Martinez Portugal GFXGetty/GOAL
Mark Doyle

Portugal should never have allowed Roberto Martinez and Cristiano Ronaldo to waste a golden generation's opportunity to win a World Cup

Opinion
Portugal
C. Ronaldo
World Cup
R. Martinez
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Portugal vs Spain

Wayne Rooney described Cristiano Ronaldo's final appearance at a World Cup as "a sad day for football". It wasn't, though. Not really. Ronaldo may be one of the most iconic figures in sporting history, but Spain's victory over an insipid Portugal side, taken in conjunction with Belgium battering the United States, actually made July 6, 2026 a pretty good day for the game.

Of course, that's not to say that millions of fans across the globe weren't bitterly disappointed by the death of Ronaldo's World Cup "dream". Even he had thought it was all over for him after the personal catastrophe that was Qatar 2022 - and yet he managed to make it to a sixth finals at 41 years of age, which is, objectively, an incredible achievement, testament to his remarkable resilience and famous fitness regimen.

"He is a genius, a superstar," Rooney said of his former Manchester United team-mate on BBC Sport. "What he has given to football is something very rare. He will be disappointed because he believed he could win this tournament."

However, the only other person who shared that belief was Roberto Martinez - and that's the only truly sad thing about Portugal's early elimination, the fact that one individual was repeatedly allowed to put his own interests ahead of those of the team, and indeed an entire nation.

  • Roberto Martinez Getty

    Madman

    After all, there was nothing remotely surprising about Portugal's limp last-16 exit in Arlington. It had been coming.

    The Seleccao's World Cup campaign was always going to end in tears, acrimony and accusations of gross mismanagement, because that's exactly how Euro 2024 had concluded. After all, if doing the same thing over and over again is the definition of insanity, then Martinez is a madman.

    Consequently, while the decision to leave Goncalo Ramos on the bench for the entirety of the Spain loss should have been shocking, it was entirely inkeeping with Martinez's selection policy: Ronaldo and 10 others.

    Ramos may have come off the bench to score the winner in Portugal's fortuitous 2-1 victory over Croatia, but there was never any chance of Martinez picking the 25-year-old ahead of Ronaldo.

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  • Portugal v Slovenia: Round of 16 - UEFA EURO 2024Getty Images Sport

    Catastrophic campaign

    From the moment he was inexplicably entrusted with the responsibility of looking after another nation's 'Golden Generation', the former Belgium boss made it clear that Ronaldo was his guy. The first thing Martinez did, in fact, was travel to Saudi Arabia to tell the veteran forward that he intended to build his team around him - even though it had become painfully obvious during the 2022 World Cup that Ronaldo could no longer cut it at the very highest level.

    The net result was a catastrophic Euro 2024 campaign in which Ronaldo took a record-breaking 23 shots on goal in Germany without scoring once.

    Martinez should have been sacked by the Portugal Football Federation (FPF) there and then - but with the spineless Spaniard allowed to remain at the wheel, and Ronaldo having long since become a passenger for Portugal, this summer's car crash was painfully predictable.

  • Portugal v Uzbekistan: Group K - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    'I'm back! I'm back!'

    The warning signs were there right from the off, with Portugal held to a 0-0 draw by DR Congo in the tournament-opener.

    Ronaldo proudly declared, "I'm back! I'm back!" after netting twice against Uzbekistan - but he was gone again during another feeble Portugal performance against Colombia.

    A penalty against Croatia did at least allow him to score his first ever goal in the knockout stage of the World Cup, but he was so ineffective up front (the spot-kick was his only touch in the box all evening) that even Martinez felt he had no option but to take him off in the closing stages of a game that looked destined to go to extra-time until Ramos scored a stunning late header.


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    'Trying to kill me for 23 years'

    Ronaldo was riled by subsequent suggestions that it was time for him to retire and, in response to what he saw as constant attacks on his achievements, he went on the defensive.

    "I am not going to be more Cristiano Ronaldo or less because I win the World Cup," he insisted. "I even say thanks for the attacks I feel after I turned 40... The criticism is how you grow, so thank you for doing this.

    "Whatever happens tomorrow, Cristiano Ronaldo will leave with a clear conscience - not 100% but 1,000%, because in life and football I gave everything. You have been trying to kill me for the past 23 years, but you must have seen that is not worth it, it's a waste of time, but you try and try and try and try and try. As I said before, [I will stop] when I choose, not when you choose."

    One can certainly understand why Ronaldo felt he deserved more respect, and it should be pointed out that his status as one of the greatest goal-scorers the game has ever seen is not up for discussion. However, his legacy and reputation have undoubtedly been tarnished by his performances and conduct at the last three tournaments of his international career - because he's going to be remembered for having ended up doing more harm than good over those final four years.

  • Portugal v Spain: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    From a blessing to a burden

    Constructing sides around Ronaldo was wholly understandable - but only to a certain point. Father Time didn't catch up with Ronaldo in North America, he's had him in his pocket since 2022 - if not longer. Consequently, Ronaldo became a burden for a team that he used to carry; their failure to reach even a semi-final at either the World Cup or Euros since they won the latter in 2016 illustrates that perfectly.

    Did key men such as Bruno Fernandes fail to pull their weight at the World Cup? Undoubtedly. But when so many top talents in the same team play poorly, questions have to be asked of the coach and his de facto assistant.

    There is simply no excuse for such a strong Portugal side performing so poorly - first at Euro 2024, and then again at the World Cup.


  • Portugal v Spain: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    Deserved better

    Ruben Dias, Nuno Mendes, Vitinha, Joao Neves and Fernandes could all claim to be the best - or among the best - players in the world in their respective positions, but none of them hit anything like their usual heights. Why?

    Even Martinez himself admitted Portugal had a team capable of winning the World Cup and now that he's failed to do so, "there's no point in continuing".

    Truth be told, there was no point in even hiring him in the first place, if his sole focus was going to be on pandering to a superstar rather than assembling a winning team. Martinez's reign was essentially a waste of time, and a great group of players. Bernardo Silva & Co. deserved a better, stronger manager. And Ronaldo could have done with one too.

    He might have actually been a useful impact sub for Portugal had he been convinced to accept a bit-part role. Instead, he was indulged to such a ridiculous degree that he once again embarrassed himself on the game's grandest stage.

    In that sense, his belated international exit wasn't even that sad day for Portugal. Amid all of the gratitude for what Ronaldo had given them during his glory years, his departure actually came as something of a relief.

Which confederation will win the tournament?

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