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'Many people only know Portugal because of Cristiano Ronaldo!' - Minister defends Al-Nassr icon following explosive national team walkout
A national asset beyond the pitch
Ronaldo's influence on his homeland extends far beyond his record-breaking exploits on the football field, according to Castro Almeida. As the fallout from the 41-year-old's abrupt exit from the national squad continues to dominate the headlines, the government official has stepped in to remind the public of the forward's immense value to the country's global standing. The minister suggested that for a significant portion of the global population, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is the primary point of reference for the entire nation.
'Cristiano Ronaldo has an enormous impact on the projection and enhancement of the Portugal brand,' Castro Almeida told Now Canal. During his address, he even went as far as to describe the former Manchester United and Real Madrid icon as 'Portugal's best-known company.' While he was careful to note that he was 'not an expert' on the tactical friction between Ronaldo and head coach Jorge Jesus, he maintained that the country must do everything possible to retain such a powerful international figurehead.
- AFP
The social media exodus
The minister's comments arrive at a time when the sheer scale of the 'Ronaldo effect' is being felt across digital platforms. Following the captain's decision to walk out of the training camp in Copenhagen, the official Instagram account of the Portuguese national team suffered a staggering blow to its follower count. Reports indicate that the page lost more than 1.5 million followers in less than 48 hours, dropping from 25 million to roughly 23.5 million as fans showed their loyalty to the player over the institution.
This digital protest has been accompanied by a wave of support on the streets of Lisbon and Oeiras. Mysterious billboards have appeared near the Portuguese Football Federation's headquarters, featuring messages such as 'You will always be our captain' while simultaneously taking aim at Jesus, claiming the manager 'was not up to the task.' Despite the team securing a convincing 4-2 victory over Denmark in Ronaldo's absence, the public sentiment appears heavily skewed toward the legendary number seven.
The root of the conflict
The tension reached a breaking point following a series of turbulent days in the national camp. Ronaldo's departure was sparked by his remaining an unused substitute during Sunday's 2-1 victory over Norway, despite spending much of the second half warming up on the touchline. The 41-year-old subsequently skipped training before making his exit official on Wednesday, announcing his decision to leave the squad following a direct conversation with Portuguese Football Federation president Pedro Proenca.
'From the point of view of enhancing the Portugal brand, Cristiano has a very significant value and it would be very good for Portugal to continue to count on this potential that he gives to the Portugal brand,' Castro Almeida added. He emphasized that Ronaldo remains 'a value and an asset' that the country cannot afford to lose, regardless of the sporting disputes currently unfolding behind the scenes. The minister's intervention highlights how the player's status has evolved into a matter of national interest.
- AFP
Waiting for the truth
As it stands, the footballing world is waiting for Ronaldo to break his silence and provide clarity on the situation. While he has remained relatively quiet since returning to Saudi Arabia, he has teased a forthcoming explanation for his supporters. The striker has promised that 'in due course' he will reveal the full story and tell the Portuguese fans 'the truth' regarding the specific reasons that prompted his dramatic exit from the camp during such a critical window.
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