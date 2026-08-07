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‘Plays less & moves for more money!’ - Why £45m James Trafford transfer makes sense for highly-rated goalkeeper, Leeds & England
Baptism of fire at Burnley & clean sheet record
A product of the fabled academy system at the Etihad Stadium, Trafford first severed ties with Premier League heavyweights when heading to Burnley in 2023. That deal came in at £15m ($20m) and delivered a baptism of fire in the English top-flight.
Having briefly lost his starting berth, the Cumbrian native returned to prominence in the Championship as he posted a record-equalling tally of 29 clean sheets in 2024-25 campaign as the Clarets conceded just 16 goals.
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Guardiola & Donnarumma dashed dreams at Man City
Those efforts earned Trafford a return to Manchester, as City triggered a buy-back clause that saw them match Newcastle’s £31m ($42m) offer for the then England U21 international - who formed part of a European Championship win with the Young Lions in 2023.
Pep Guardiola handed a big-money signing the No.1 shirt and a starting berth, but brought in Gianluigi Donnarumma just three games into the 2025-26 season and Trafford made only one more Premier League appearance from that point. He was still able to secure a spot in England’s World Cup plans.
Leeds have now made him their club-record signing, with regular game time on offer again at Elland Road. That move is expected to benefit all parties, with Trafford ready to challenge Jordan Pickford for the right to provide the Three Lions’ last line of defence.
Trafford back to shine for Leeds as £40m record signing
Assessing that switch to West Yorkshire, ex-Leeds loanee Stack - speaking exclusively to GOAL courtesy of casino.net - said: “It's incredible, he keeps playing less and less games and he keeps moving for more money. It's like madness. I've never seen it.
“I think he's got a massive amount of potential. I think he will be England's number one. I like the boy [James] Beadle as well. I really like him. I don't think it's a given because we've seen in the past young goalkeepers break through, a bit of exposure, lots of press, and then, unfortunately, when it comes to pressure, they often fall, which is obviously a shame.
“But I think James Trafford has shown, first and foremost, that when he's gone to Burnley, what a goalkeeper he is. A record amount of clean sheets, I think he set. And rightly so. Went for a big fee.
“But I just felt it was probably too early for him to City. I felt it come slightly too early. Just because you've had a really good season in the Championship, it doesn't automatically mean you're going to go in and be a Premier League number one for a title-contending team. I just think that's big pressure.
“When you play for Man City, you don't have a great deal to do in terms of goalkeeping. But in terms of being that extra player, if you like, you do really need to be on point. And I think he got found out a couple of times early on. And I think it did knock his confidence.
“But, I rate him very, very highly. I think he's going to be a top, top keeper. I think he's got all the tools. It's just whether or not he can put it all together.”
Stack added on Trafford needing to prove himself at the very highest level, with only 32 Premier League appearances to his name: “But Burnley were arguably the worst team in the Premier League. And I think at the time, normally when you're in that position as a goalie, you normally thrive on not being the worst team in the league, but having so much to do as a goalie, or having a lot more pressure put on your shoulders because you will be far more active.
“I don't know if that was an experience thing. When you're battling relegation in the Premier League, as a goalkeeper, I think having an old head is important. And again, I think that was probably the wrong club at that time.”
When Trafford could make his debut for Leeds
Trafford has signed a five-year contract at Leeds, with the plan being to put down roots after becoming something of a sporting nomad. He boasts the full support of Whites boss Daniel Farke.
His bow could come in a pre-season friendly - with Manchester United set to be faced on August 12 - while a competitive debut should be taken in when Leeds open their 2026-27 campaign away at Nottingham Forest on August 22.
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